Polestar in May announced a round of updates for the Polestar 2 for the 2023 model year.

Among the updates was an available power upgrade for the Long Range Dual Motor grade, which ups output by 68 hp and 15 lb-ft of torque, bringing the new totals to 476 hp and 502 lb-ft.

Polestar on Tuesday announced the power upgrade, installed via an over-the-air update, will cost $1,195, which brings the total price of a Polestar 2 with the upgrade to $54,495, including a $1,400 destination charge. The Swedish performance marque also said the cost is a one-time payment, as a opposed to a “hassle” like a subscription—a dig at Mercedes-Benz's recent decision to offer a power boost on some of its EVs via a $1,200 annual subscription.

The extra horsepower means the Polestar 2 will reach 60 mph from rest in 4.2 seconds, down from 4.5 seconds. Polestar said mid-range acceleration also gets a boost, with acceleration from 50-75 mph taking 2.2 seconds, or 0.5 seconds quicker than stock.

For buyers seeking more performance in their Polestar 2, the compact electric hatch can also be fitted with a Performance Pack that adds key chassis mods like Ohlins dampers and upgraded wheels, tires and brakes. The Performance Pack costs $5,500.

The Polestar 2 arrived for 2021 and saw the lineup expanded with a single-motor grade for 2022. Taking a leaf out of Tesla's playbook, Polestar plans to offer continual updates to its lineup, with the 2023 Polestar 2's changes also including new design options and more range on some grades. More significant changes are in the pipeline, as the recent sighting of a camouflaged prototype points to some styling tweaks being readied, possibly for 2024.