The 2026 Audi Q9 continued testing on public roads. The full-size crossover SUV is now undergoing cold-weather testing in the snow. Still completely covered in camouflage, the large luxury SUV sported a different wheel design than previous prototypes. Dual exhaust tips were present indicating a gas-powered engine under the hood.

Lamborghini recommitted to its plan of launching its first EV in 2028. The automaker said it will follow the electric 2+2 up with an "electric Super SUV" in 2029, according to a business update delivered on Tuesday. The first EV, a high-riding 2+2 GT, was previewed in 2023 in concept form, but little is known about the electric Super SUV.

Audi gave its three-row crossover SUV a refresh. The 2025 Audi Q7 debuted in Euro-spec with revised front and rear styling featuring next-generation LED lightning elements. Inside the updated interior software's been reworked in the digital gauge cluster to show more information. A U.S.-spec debut should take place in the coming months.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2026 Audi Q9 full-size SUV spied in the snow

Lamborghini electric GT arriving in 2028, electric Super SUV in 2029

2025 Audi Q7 receives updated look

GM not quite all-in on EVs, will add plug-in hybrids in US

2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre recalled over potential fire risk

Ford Edge to be discontinued in 2024, won't return for 2025

2025 BMW M4 Coupe and Convertible gain power and tech

EV sales near 8% of US new vehicle market

2025 BMW Z4 adds manual transmission option

2024 Volvo XC40 review