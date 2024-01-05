The Corvette claimed its third Motor Authority Best Car To Buy award, the Porsche 911 hybrid continued testing, and 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS details surfaced. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2024. It marks the third time the Corvette has entered the competition and the third time it won. With a truly special engine, world-class dynamics, and value for the performance, the Z06 was head-and-shoulders above the competitors at the racetrack.

The Porsche Taycan clocked a new Nürburgring lap time of 7:07.55. The car that set the time was a version of the upcoming Taycan refresh thought to be a range-topping model. While not an EV production record, the the time is incredibly close to the record holder, the Rimac Nevera hypercar.

The 2025 Porsche 911 hybrid continued undergoing track testing. The refreshed Porsche 911 lineup will add one or more hybrid variants, and they will be performance hybrids along the lines of the 919 Hybrid LMP1 race car. Don't expect a plug-in hybrid like the 918 Spyder hypercar.

The Ford Mustang outsold the Dodge Challenger and Chevrolet Camaro in 2023. With 48,605 sales, Ford moved 2.2% more Mustangs in 2023 than in 2022. The Challenger took a sales dive of 18% in its final year of production with 44,960 units, while Camaro sales rose 25.9% in its final year to 31,028 units.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS costs $105,550. The automaker's flagship luxury electric hatchback arrives with a little more power, more range on some grades, and a heat pump. Thankfully, Mercedes also said it has upgraded the braking system for improved feel.