Ferrari's 499P LMH was driven to overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year, and now Ferrari is offering a track version to well-heeled customers, only with more power. The track version, known as the 499P Modificata, is being offered via a new Sport Prototipi Clienti program.

Volkswagen only just revealed its 2025 ID.7 hatchback, but a new body style for the electric car is coming next year. It's a wagon that VW calls the ID.7 Tourer, and there's a good chance it will be offered in the U.S.

Nissan is headed to the 2023 SEMA show this week with several builds, one of which is a rugged Z sports car built to pay tribute to the Datsun 240Z that won overall at the 1971 East African Safari Rally. While the car is unlikely to spawn a production version, some of its upgrades may be offered in the showroom at some point.

