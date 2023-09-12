Italy's Ares has updated the design of its S1 supercar that was first shown in 2020. The latest design adds gullwing doors for the coupe, plus more polished designs for the headlights and interior. The car is still based on a donor C8 Chevrolet Corvette chassis, though.

Audi was spotted testing a prototype for its next-generation Q3. The new compact crossover is expected to arrive late next year or in early 2025, and will ride on an updated version of the platform found under the current model. It will be among Audi's last models still equipped with a gas engine.

BMW plans to launch six of its Neue Klasse EVs over the space of just 24 months, starting in 2025 with the arrival of a production version of the Vision Neue Klasse concept shown last week at the 2023 Munich auto show. Another of the six EVs will be an SUV, but the identity of the remainder is unknown.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Ares adds gullwing doors to C8 Corvette-based S1 supercar

Redesigned 2025 Audi Q3 spotted for first time

BMW will launch 6 Neue Klasse EVs over 24 months

Prototype drive: 2024 Kia EV9 boasts Telluride appeal with EV efficiency

1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR goes up for sale

Review: 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric outshines gasoline versions

Chinese tech giant Baidu gets into EV game with Geely

Kia recalls 145,000 Sorento SUVs for rearview camera issue

2024 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster caught on video

China's Gotion will make EV-bound LFP batteries in Illinois