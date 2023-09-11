Bugatti has provided a look at the development of its Bolide, specifically the carbon-fiber monocoque structure that underpins the track-only hypercar. The monocoque is made from carbon fiber and meets the same safety regulations required by the FIA for top-level sports prototypes including the latest LMH and LMDh race cars.

Volkswagen used this past weekend's 2023 ID.Treffen in Switzerland to show a performance concept based on the upcoming ID.7. Though VW hasn't mentioned production, the concept likely previews a performance range-topper for the electric hatch.

Mini's historic plant near Oxford, U.K., will be transformed into a hub for electric vehicle production by the end of the decade. The transformation will start as soon as 2026 when Mini starts building its latest electric Cooper as well as an electric crossover dubbed the Aceman at the site.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

