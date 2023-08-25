The Kia EV5 electric crossover debuted in production-ready form Friday at the Chengdu Motor Show in China. While it's scheduled to launch in that country later this year, a U.S. launch hasn't been confirmed.

The exterior stays pretty close to the EV5 concept first shown in March, giving the appearance of a mini version of the Kia EV9. No technical details were released, but we know the EV5 has a footprint more in line with the current Kia Sportage crossover. A leak from a Chinese state site may have revealed the measurements, though, as it listed the EV5 at about 182 inches long, 74 inches wide, and 68 inches tall. Kia didn't mention the platform, which could be the same E-GMP platform as the EV9 and EV6 or the company's platform for smaller, more affordable EVs.

Kia EV5

The interior features a minimalist dashboard design that is also pretty close to the EV5 concept, though the latter's swiveling seats have been deleted. Kia promises "extensive interior space that is closer in concept and execution to a home lounge than a traditional car cabin."

Ambient lighting can be adjusted for brightness (on a scale of 0-10) and color (64 options). In addition to setting the mood, it switches colors in sync with the vehicle's drive modes, and warns drivers when they exceed the speed limit.

Kia EV5

Kia didn't reveal any information about power, battery size, range, or price. So far, Kia is only confirming sales in China, with further details to come at the automaker's Kia EV Day event in October. If Kia is planning to sell the EV5 in the U.S., launch timing may be revealed then. The EV5 would likely compete against the Volkswagen ID.4 and Nissan Ariya in this market.

Kia plans to have 14 EVs in its global lineup by 2027, and will launch at least two per year starting in 2023. That includes the EV9, which starts U.S. sales later this year as a 2024 model. An electric pickup truck is also part of Kia's U.S. EV plans.