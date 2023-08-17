EV startup Fisker on Thursday provided a closer look at its upcoming Alaska, a mid-size pickup truck that was previewed alongside the Pear compact crossover and Ronin four-door convertible during the company's innaugural Product Vision Day held in California earlier in August.

Fisker is already accepting reservations for the Alaska, and said it plans to start deliveries in early 2025. The starting price is $45,400, and since the vehicle is planned to be built in the U.S., it will avoid the 25% Chicken Tax on imported trucks and possibly be eligible $7,500 federal EV tax credit.

Fisker is developing the Alaska on the same platform as the company's debut model, the 2023 Ocean compact crossover, which only recently started deliveries. Dubbed FT31, the platform was originally developed by Fisker with Austrian independent contract manufacturer Magna Steyr, the same company that builds the Ocean at a plant in Austria.

The Alaska is being designed to claim the mantle of world's lightest electric truck. It will offer battery sizes of 75 and 113 kwh, which Fisker estimates will deliver range estimates of 230 and 340 miles respectively. The company hasn't said how much horsepower the truck will pack but said there will be configurations capable of delivering 0-60 mph times of 3.9 and 7.2 seconds.

Fisker Alaska electric truck concept Fisker Alaska electric truck concept Fisker Alaska electric truck concept

Only a crew cab body style is planned, which will result in the truck measuring a total 208.8 inches long. This makes it slightly shorter than comparable versions of popular mid-size pickups like the Ford Ranger and Chevrolet Colorado. It's also about eight inches shorter than the Rivian R1T.

Fisker on more than one occasion has described the Alaska as being more of a lifestyle truck than a serious workhorse, though the vehicle will still come with a modular bed that can extend to enable items measuring up to 9.2 feet long to fit. The company will also fit the truck with the same California mode found on the Ocean, where all of the windows apart from the windsheild can open.

The Alaska will likely arrive as standard with Tesla's proprietary charging connector, known as NACS (North American Charging Standard), as Fisker this week said it plans to switch to the Tesla connector for its vehicles starting in 2025, at least in the U.S. and Canada. The move will make access to Tesla's vast charging network seamless and convenient for Fisker owners.