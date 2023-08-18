Ford has shocked the automotive world with the reveal overnight of a showroom-bound Mustang derived from the Mustang GT3 race car developed for IMSA and FIA competition. The new track-focused Mustang arrives for 2025 and promises an output of more than 800 hp, along with carbon-fiber body panels and a rear transaxle.

Acura has released a teaser video depicting a concept for an electric supercar. While the concept doesn't necessarily preview a future NSX, Acura has made hints that its third-generation NSX will be powered by batteries and electric motors.

Pininfarina has revealed an open-top version of its Battista electric hypercar. It's limited to just 10 examples and matches the Battista's peak 1,874 hp. It also costs almost $5 million.

2025 Ford Mustang GTD claims GT supercar performance mantle

Acura's Electric Vision Design concept may preview next NSX

Pininfarina B95 debuts in Monterey as Battista speedster

Review: 2024 Volkswagen Atlas

Infiniti QX Monograph debuts in Monterey, previews next QX80

Study: 1 in 5 EV charging attempts is a fail

2024 Toyota GR Supra gains price hike, 45th anniversary special

Honda Pilot vs. Ford Explorer: Compare SUVs

Freshly updated BAC Mono debuts in Monterey

Jaguar will abandon I-Pace by 2025, before next-gen EVs