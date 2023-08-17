German performance shop Ruf has returned to Monterey Car Week with two new vehicles. One of them is a new version of the company's CTR 3 supercar generating 800 hp, and the other is a stunning speedster concept that's just begging to enter production.

Fisker provided more details on its Alaska electric pickup truck due on sale in 2025. The mid-sizer has been priced at just over $45,000 and Fisker is already accepting reservations.

It's official. The Audi R8 supercar is dead after the 2023 model year. Audi hasn't confirmed a successor just yet, but if one is launched it will be powered by batteries and electric motors. Audi doesn't plan to launch any gas-powered cars beyond 2026.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Mitsubishi Mirage reportedly being discontinued in 2025

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 63 Manufaktur Big Sur revealed for US

Next-gen LFP battery tech for EVs adds 250 miles in 10 minutes

2024 Lamborghini SC63 LMDh race car starts testing

Honda Accord only midsize car with "Good" rear crash safety

Jaguar C-Type and D-Type continuation cars head to Monterey

Dual Motor Rivian R1S, R1T earn up to 352-mile EPA range