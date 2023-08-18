The Rivian R1S electric SUV and R1T electric pickup truck are now officially EPA rated at up to 352 miles of range with the new Dual-Motor AWD powertrain.

The highest range rating is achieved with the 135-kwh Large Pack and 21-inch wheels. Opting for 22-inch wheels drops range to 341 miles for both the R1S and R1T. Either way, that tops what Rivian previously teased on its consumer and order pages, and the estimates given when Rivian first showed the Dual-Motor hardware last December.

EPA range ratings for 2023 Rivian R1S and R1T Dual Motor models

Output from the Dual-Motor powertrain is less than what Rivian previously mentioned, however. The company is now quoting 533 hp and 610 lb-ft of torque for the standard version and 665 hp and 829 lb-ft for the Performance version. Rivian order pages previously showed an even 600 hp for the standard version and 700 hp for the performance version.

Torque has increased from the previously mentioned 600 lb-ft and 700 lb-ft for the standard and Performance versions, however. And Rivian's 0-60 mph estimates of 4.5 seconds for the standard setup and 3.5 seconds for the Performance tune are unchanged.

2023 Rivian R1S

Both the R1S and R1T already topped 300 miles of range with the Large Pack and Quad-Motor AWD powertrain, and Rivian has boosted range with over-the-air software updates. Rivian in March also confirmed the 180-kwh Max Pack for fall deliveries. With the Dual-Motor powertrain, Rivian said at the time that it was targeting 390 miles for the R1S and 400 miles for the R1T. But given that Rivian exceeded range estimates here—and is increasing capacity by 33% with the Max Pack—it's not unreasonable to expect even higher numbers.

For now, the Dual-Motor Large Pack models deliver impressive range at a price point $8,000 less than the Quad-Motor version ($3,000 less for the Performance Dual-Motor version). That's needed after Rivian last year dropped the base Explore grade, effectively raising the base price. The R1T now starts at $74,800 and the R1S at $79,800, both prices including an $1,800 destination charge.

Rivian plans to unveil the $40,000 R2 in 2024, but that model isn't scheduled to start production until 2026.