Aston Martin's stunning new DB12 grand tourer spawned its Volante convertible variant this week. The car delivers similar performance to the coupe but couples this with the ability to drop the roof on those long summer days.

Zenvo Aurora

Denmark's Zenvo revealed the Aurora hybrid hypercar. Scheduled to enter production in 2025, the newcomer packs a quad-turbocharged V-12 capable of spinning to almost 10,000 rpm, up to three electric motors, and carbon-fiber construction that extends beyond the passenger cell to the front and rear subframes.

2025 Ford Mustang GTD

Ford rolled out a showroom-bound Mustang derived from the Mustang GT3 race car developed for IMSA and FIA competition. The track-focused Mustang arrives for 2025 and promises an output of more than 800 hp, along with carbon-fiber body panels and a rear transaxle.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Coupe

Mercedes-Benz showed off its redesigned AMG GT sports car for the first time. The car is now called the AMG GT Coupe, and it comes with 2+2 seats, standard all-wheel drive, and a V-8 under the hood.

Fisker Alaska electric truck concept

Fisker provided more details on its Alaska electric pickup truck due on sale in 2025. The midsizer has been priced at just over $45,000, and Fisker is already accepting reservations.

Lamborghini Lanzador concept

Another EV in the headlines this week was the Lamborghini Lanzador. The high-riding grand tourer is officially a concept, but it previews a production model due in 2028.

Ruf R Spyder

German performance shop Ruf revealed two vehicles this week. One of them was a new version of the company's CTR3 supercar generating 800 hp, and the other was a stunning speedster concept that's just begging to enter production.

Pininfarina B95

And finally, Pininfarina revealed an open-top version of its Battista electric hypercar. It's limited to just 10 examples and matches the Battista's peak 1,874 hp. It also costs almost $5 million.