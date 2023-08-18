Ford revealed the most outrageous Mustang of all time, the GTD; the Zenvo Aurora debuted with up to 1,850 hp; and Acura took the covers off its first EV, the 2024 ZDX. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD goes far beyond anything that ever wore a Shelby badge. The new $300,000 Mustang will have 800-plus hp, a rear transaxle, a mostly carbon-fiber body, and an inboard rear suspension when it arrives in late 2024 or early 2025.

Denmark-based Zenvo revealed two versions of its new Aurora hypercar, the Agil and Tur. Both are powered by a V-12 hybrid powertrain. It makes 1,250 hp in the Agil and 1,850 hp in the Tur, where it adds two front motors for all-wheel drive.

Classic Recreations introduced a continuation car called the Diamond Edition Shelby Cobra. It features a carbon-fiber body based on the 1965 Cobra design, a supercharged V-8 with 900 hp, adjustable coil-over shocks, an inboard cantilever independent suspension, and Baer brakes. It costs $1.2 million, and only 10 will be built.

Acura took the wraps off its first electric vehicle, the 2024 ZDX, in both A-Spec and Type S trim. Based on GM's Ultium components, the ZDX will start at about $60,000 as the A-Spec, which will have 340 hp and about 325 miles of range. The Type S will boast 500 hp and about 288 miles of range for about $70,000.

Infiniti previewed both its future design language and its next large SUV in the form of the QX80 Monograph concept. The vehicle features piano key-style lighting, a new Infiniti logo with a three-dimensional design, and wheels inspired by wind turbines. Look for these features to appear on the next QX80, which will retain gas power.