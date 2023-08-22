Mercedes-Benz is out testing an electric compact crossover that will likely serve as the successor to the EQC. It's due to launch around 2025 and will ride on Mercedes' new MMA platform designed for compact electric vehicles and hybrids.

Ferrari has revealed a one-off 812 Competizione that will be sold for charity. The unique touches to the car were handled by Ferrari's Tailor Made personalization team and were designed by Ferrari design chief Flavio Manzoni.

A NASCAR documentary series is coming to Netflix in early 2024. It will take fans behind the scenes during the 2023 Cup Series Playoffs which start in September, and focus on drivers and team members during both their time racing and away from the track.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

