The Ford Bronco is a bit more expensive than last year. The stripped-out base grade is no longer available, making the Big Bend the new entry point to the lineup. Other grades have also been made more expensive, including the Raptor which is now almost $22,000 more expensive than when it was first launched.

The Toyota Tundra enters the new model year with some minor updates. The list includes a factory-installed 3.0-inch lift kit, a Nightshade styling pack, and the availability of the TRD Off-Road Package on the Platinum grade.

The Genesis GV80 Coupe continued testing on public roads, but this time the prototype dropped its bulky camouflage. As the production body comes into form it's clear the Audi Q8 and BMW X6 competitor will look nearly identical to the striking concept version shown at the 2023 New York auto show.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Ford Bronco drops base model, now costs $41,025

2024 Toyota Tundra gains 3-inch lift kit, Nightshade pack

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe hits the 'Ring in new spy video

What's New for 2024: Volkswagen

Acura and Honda will adopt Tesla's NACS connector

AI could boost efficiency of solar EVs, make them viable

AMG boss rules out V-8 for future C 63 and E 63

2022-2023 Toyota Tundra recalled for potential fuel leak

Electric Mini Cooper, Countryman set for 2023 Munich auto show

GMC Hummer EV official EPA ratings show lowest MPGe of any EV