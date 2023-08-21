Rolls-Royce has revealed the latest in its series of coach-built specials. The new car is a roadster called the Droptail, and just four examples will be built using bespoke chassis developed exclusively for the project. The price tag is thought to exceed $25 million.

A Ferrari has just sold for over $30 million. The car is a 1967 412P, an endurance racer of which just four were built. Given the rarity, it's no surprise that the last time one was up for sale was a quarter of a century ago.

Lotus has launched a track car based on a design that was conceived more than 50 years ago. The design was originally crafted for a race car to compete in the 1970 Can-Am Series, but because of limited resources it was never used—until now.

