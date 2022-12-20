EV startup Rivian continues to add new functionality to its R1T pickup truck and R1S 3-row SUV.

The latest is a Snow mode, which as the name suggests is designed for driving in snowy conditions.

Rivian on Monday said the new Snow mode, available via an over-the-air update, simplifies dealing with wintry conditions such as snow, slush, and ice, but only when on the road. For wintry conditions when off the road, Rivian recommends the use of the existing Off-Road All-Terrain mode.

Rivian introduces Snow mode on R1T and R1S

Rivian said Snow mode introduces more relaxed brake and throttle responses and reduced regenerative brake force to deliver more precise control on low-grip surfaces. The mode also introduces a more seamless transmission to the Auto Hold function, which Rivian said results in more controlled stops in slippery conditions.

The latest software update brings additional features designed for cold conditions. Rivian owners will be able to use an app to remotely warm up the cabin (including seat and steering wheel warmers) and defrost the windows and side mirrors.

Rivian also announced on Monday that previous OTA updates have collectively resulted in efficiency gains. Via things like improved management of the battery, energy regeneration, and ride-height strategy, Rivian said the EPA-rated range for the R1T and R1S configured with the quad-motor, 135-kwh battery, and 21-inch road wheels is now 328 miles and 321 miles, respectively, up from 314 miles and 316 miles previously. The new figures are yet to appear on the EPA website.