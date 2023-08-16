Denmark's Zenvo revealed the new Aurora hybrid hypercar. Scheduled to enter production in 2025, the newcomer packs a quad-turbocharged V-12 capable of spinning to almost 10,000 rpm, up to three electric motors, and carbon-fiber construction that extends beyond the passenger cell to the front and rear sub-frames.

Lexus has a round of updates for the 2024 LC, and among them is the availability of a new Inspiration Series special edition. The Inspiration Series is based on the LC 500 grade and features a unique exterior and interior color combination, as well as some aerodynamic modifications.

Fisker is the latest automaker to announce plans to integrate Tesla's proprietary charging connector, known as NACS (North American Charging Standard), in its vehicles. It means Fisker owners will soon have seamless access to Tesla's vast network of Supercharger stations.

