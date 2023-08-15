The Volvo XC60 compact crossover enters the 2024 model year with some new features, key among them being an available black styling upgrade that Volvo revealed on Tuesday.

Available exclusively in combination with the XC60's range-topping Ultimate trim level, the new Black Edition upgrade adds a stealthy look via black paint on the exterior, black badging, and unique 21-inch wheels with a gloss black finish.

Inside, black is used for the headliner and seat trim (buyers can choose between nappa or synthetic leather), and Volvo also includes aluminum accents and an Orrefors crystal gear shift knob as standard.

For the U.S. market, the 2024 XC60 is available with the choice of two powertrains. A base XC60 B5 grade offers a 2.0-liter turbo-4 and mild-hybrid system that together delivers a peak 247 hp.

Above this is an XC60 T8 plug-in hybrid grade which adds an electric motor to power the rear wheels and brings a combined output of 455 hp. Volvo said the XC60 T8 needs 4.5 seconds to sprint to 60 mph from rest and can cover approximately 35 miles on electric power alone.

2024 Volvo XC60 Black Edition

Order books for the 2024 XC60 range open shortly. Pricing starts at $47,545 for the XC60 B5 with the base Core trim.

The XC60 B5 with the Ultimate trim and Black Edition upgrade starts at $58,595, while the XC60 T8 with the Ultimate trim and Black Edition upgrade starts at $70,045.

All figures include a $1,095 destination charge.

Deliveries of the 2024 XC60 will start early next year, Volvo said.

The current XC60 arrived for 2018 and was given an update for 2022. A redesigned model is in the works and may arrive as soon as the 2025 model year, possibly with the choice of hybrid or electric power.