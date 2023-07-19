Prodrive's P25 is what the iconic Subaru Impreza 22B STI might have been like if it launched today, and we've just taken it for a spin. It's a supercar in a humble Subaru shell, and it's designed to not only be driven, but driven hard. Sadly just 25 examples will be built.

Cadillac is set to unveil three electric vehicles this year, one of which will be a compact crossover called the Optiq. The first photos and details of the Optiq have surfaced ahead of the official reveal, by way of a Chinese government website.

An updated Audi A3 range is currently in the works, and a prototype for the car's RS 3 performance range-topper has just been spotted. It will most likely stick with the current model's turbo-5, though possibly with the addition of a mild-hybrid system.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review: Prodrive P25 supercar celebrates the origin of speedy Subies

Cadillac Optiq compact electric crossover revealed early in China

2025 Audi RS 3 Sportback spy shots

Review: 2023 Honda Pilot returns to form

2025 Audi RS 6 Avant GT spy shots and video

Bosch invests big in fuel-cell tech, hydrogen internal combustion

Alfa Romeo to build one-off 4C to celebrate 10th anniversary

Review: 2023 Nissan Leaf EV goes its own way

Porsche mulled replacing its logo with one of these designs

GM pauses EV production at Canadian plant as it promises to build more