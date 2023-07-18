A redesigned Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class has just reached showrooms, and it will soon be followed by its AMG performance variants, both of which were revealed today. They include a repeat of the GLC 43 plus a new GLC 63 S E Performance, with the latter delivering a maximum 671 hp.

The current Dodge Challenger and Charger bow out of production at the end of this year. If you plan to get one, you only have two weeks left to place an order, Dodge has announced. Replacement models are planned, but these will feature electric powertrains, as previewed already by the recent Charger Daytona concept.

Mini is out testing a John Cooper Works version of its upcoming redesigned electric Cooper, and we have spy shots of one of the prototypes. The electric JCW should arrive late next year with an output at least matching the 301 hp of the limited-edition JCW GP.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 S E Performance bows with 671 hp

Dodge taking final orders for gas-powered Challenger, Charger

2025 Mini John Cooper Works EV spy shots

2024 Mazda CX-50 costs up to $1,400 more, mostly carries over

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe aims for Land Rover with boxy design

Jeep backtracks on EV push in Europe with more gasoline Avengers

Subaru has an improved BRZ sports car on the way

Volkswagen Tiguan vs. Subaru Forester: Compare Crossover SUVs

Hennessey has 850-hp option for 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Toyota shifts hydrogen fuel-cell focus to Europe and China