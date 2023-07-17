McLaren's Solus GT was the quickest car up the hill climb at the recent 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the U.K. The V-10-powered track car, with professional racing driver Marvin Kirchhöfer behind the wheel, managed the feat in a fraction over 45 seconds.

The Tesla Cybertruck is finally in production, Tesla has revealed. A photo of the first example off the line was posted on Tesla's Twitter account over the weekend and reveals that the production model looks almost identical to the concept first shown almost four years ago.

Audi's RS Q8 is about to be updated and might receive plug-in hybrid power in the process. A prototype for the updated performance SUV has been spotted, and this time we have video footage of the test vehicle.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Watch the McLaren Solus GT and its screaming V-10 at Goodwood

Tesla Cybertruck production starts at Texas plant

2024 Audi RS Q8 spy shots and video

Review: 2024 Volkswagen Atlas

Rare McLaren P1 Spider by Lanzante shows up at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Tesla and BYD both seeking to make affordable EVs in India

Ford F-150 Lightning receives price cut, now costs $51,990

Review: 2024 Subaru Crosstrek

2024 Chevy Traverse's new Z71 grade aims for the trailhead

Europe adds requirements for EV fast-charging, hydrogen network