The first Cybertruck has been built at Tesla's plant near Austin, Texas, almost four years after the electric pickup truck was first shown.

Tesla took to Twitter on July 15 to announce the completion of the first example, and posted a photo of the truck together with many of the staff responsible for its production.

The photo shows the truck with the same jarring design the Cybertruck featured when it was first shown as a concept in 2019. Prototype examples spotted in the wild also confirm the design has barely changed in the transition from concept to production.

There have been some changes, such as the addition of side mirrors and a single windshield wiper. The production version is also thought to be slightly smaller than the concept, particularly when it comes to width. Rumored figures include a length of 231 inches, a wheelbase of 145 inches, and a width of 84 inches. Those figures are similar to some of the longer versions of the top-selling Ford F-150.

Twitter post made by Tesla on July 15, 2023

Tesla didn't say whether the first truck is destined for a customer. The company also hasn't said when customer deliveries of the Cybertruck will start.

An update may be announced during the release of Tesla's second-quarter earnings results, scheduled for Wednesday.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk in January said the Cybertruck won't be delivered in any significant numbers during 2023, with a production ramp to take place in 2024. Tesla has previously said it is aiming for production of 250,000 units annually, depending on demand.

Tesla Cybertruck

Cybertruck production was originally planned to start in late 2021. Multiple delays put production behind schedule.

At the Cybertruck's reveal, Musk said the truck would offer battery options for over 250 miles, over 300 miles, and over 500 miles, with prices starting at $39,900, $49,900 and $69,900, respectively. It isn't clear if any of those numbers will change, though Tesla has often changed the prices of its vehicles, in both directions.

Models with a single-motor rear-wheel drive, dual-motor all-wheel drive, and tri-motor all-wheel drive were originally announced, though Musk in 2021 also announced a model with four motors and rear-wheel steering. Once again, it isn't clear whether Tesla will stick to any of those plans.