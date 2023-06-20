GM announced the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ will debut on Aug. 9. The electric Escalade will roll into New York City for its debut, but production won't kick off until 2024. The Escalade IQ will share its Ultium platform and component set with the Chevy Silverado EV, GMC Hummer EV, and GMC Sierra EV.

The 2024 BMW 4-Series coupe underwent track testing on the Nürburgring. Set to receive a mid-cycle refresh, the 2024 4-Series will sport updated front and rear fascias and tweaked lighting elements. Inside, a single curved panel of glass is expected to cover the latest infotainment system and digital gauge cluster.

Rivian announced it will adopt Tesla's charging port known as the North American Charging Standard (NACS). The automaker joins Ford and General Motors in going with Tesla's connector, and Hyundai and Stellantis are also considering it.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Cadillac Escalade IQ debuts Aug. 9

2024 BMW 4-Series spy shots

Rivian moving to Tesla charge port, Hyundai and Stellantis might too

2024 Cadillac CT4 review

"Holy grail" of EV battery tech unlocks 6-minute recharge times

Stellantis stops stocking non-hybrids in California emissions states

Ford patents deployable dive planes

2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia review

2024 Cadillac XT4 costs $39,090, 33-inch curved screen standard

Tesla's NACS EV fast-charging standard lags in locations vs. CCS