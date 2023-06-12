Ferrari and its 499P LMH came out victorious in an action-packed 24 Hours of Le Mans held over the weekend. It was the 10th time that a Ferrari has taken home the overall win at Le Mans and the first time since 1965.

Alfa Romeo plans to exclusively sell electric cars by 2027 and the first will debut in the first half of 2024. Alfa Romeo has confirmed the vehicle as a subcompact crossover aimed primarily at Europe, meaning it likely won't end up in the U.S.

Porsche is preparing a mid-cycle update for its Taycan lineup, and thought to be among the updates is a new range-topper that could adopt the Taycan Turbo GT name. A prototype thought to be for this range-topper has been spotted at the Nürburgring, possibly in preparation for an attempt on the lap record.

