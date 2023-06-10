There were three debuts from Lexus this week, though only two were for the U.S. market. The vehicle that skips this market is a crossover called the LBX, and it takes Lexus into the subcompact segment for the first time.

2025 Volvo EX30

Volvo also revealed its first subcompact vehicle this week, an electric crossover called the EX30. At least one version will pack 422 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.4 seconds.

2024 Lexus GX

Lexus also introduced a redesigned GX, and fans of the blocky current generation won't be disappointed by the new SUV. It sticks to a body-on-frame platform, will offer V-6 and hybrid powertrains, and feature seating for up to seven.

2024 Lexus TX

The third and final debut from Lexus this week was the TX, a mid-size SUV with third-row seats, though this time based on a car-like unibody platform. The TX is the corporate cousin of the Toyota Grand Highlander, and production of both vehicles will be handled at a plant in Indiana.

Porsche Mission X concept

Porsche celebrated the 75th anniversary of its sports car business by rolling out a concept for an electric hypercar. One of the performance targets for any production version is a lap record at the Nürburgring.

Tesla Model S Plaid Track Package sets 7:25.231 Nürburgring lap time

A Tesla Model S Plaid has set a new record at the 'Ring when it comes to EVs. The new record, which stands at 7:25.231, was made possible thanks to a Track Package that, among several upgrades, unlocks the car's 200-mph top speed.

2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Collector's Edition

And finally, Chevrolet introduced a special Collector's Edition model to mark the end of the current sixth-generation Camaro. Although a successor hasn't been announced, Chevy has confirmed that it isn't curtains for the nameplate just yet.