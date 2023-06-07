Volvo's new EX30 debuted on Wednesday with handsome looks, impressive performance, and a price tag that could potentially convince even the most hardcore of EV naysayers.

The EX30 is a subcompact electric crossover that forms a new entry point in the Volvo lineup thanks to a starting price of $34,950, likely without a destination charge. That's a couple of grand less than the larger XC40 with a gas engine and roughly $10,000 less than the electric XC40 Recharge.

Volvo hasn't revealed full details but confirmed the starting price is for an EX30 Core Single Motor Extended Range grade, which will feature a single motor powering the rear axle. This is the option for maximum range. Volvo hasn't mentioned a battery size but estimated range for this grade at 275 miles. The automaker didn't say whether this was based on the EPA cycle or the less strict WLTP cycle used overseas.

Buyers favoring performance over range will be able to opt for a Twin Motor Performance grade which adds an electric motor to the front axle to form dual-motor all-wheel drive. In this configuration, peak output is 422 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.4 seconds. That's the fastest acceleration of any Volvo to date.

Volvo said the battery in the Twin Motor Performance grade is capable of DC fast charging at rates of up to 153 kw, which will enable a 10-80% charge in roughly 27 minutes.

Volvo will also offer a more rugged EX30 Cross Country version that will go into production in 2024 and feature upgrades like higher ground clearance, underbody protection, and 19-inch wheels. The regular EX30 is expected to start production later this year, though Volvo hasn't provided details.

Volvo also hasn't mentioned what platform the EX30 uses but the underpinnings are most likely the SEA modular EV platform of Volvo parent company Zhejiang Geely, which debuted in 2021 in the Zeekr 001 hatchback and also underpins the recently revealed 2025 Polestar 4 crossover. Comments made by Volvo CEO Jim Rowan to Australian media earlier this year also point to the EX30 likely being built at a plant in China, both for local sale and export.

The automaker hasn't announced timing for the EX30's arrival in the U.S., but it is already accepting reservations (reservations for EX30 Cross Country start in 2024). It said certain grades may have limited availability and that a reservation doesn't guarantee the chosen grade will be available. Other automakers have also touted low prices for EVs but severely limited their availability.

2025 Volvo EX30

As an entry-level vehicle, the EX30 skips the typical premium design of interiors found in Volvo's larger models in favor of a design and materials focused on practicality and sustainability. A 12.3-inch touchscreen serves as the main infotainment hub and features many popular built-in Google apps. The system also supports wireless Apple CarPlay and a dedicated app will also enable owners to remotely access the vehicle in order to perform certain functions, like pre-heating it on a cold morning or finding it in a busy carpark.

Below the screen sits a customizable center console with plenty of storage areas, including one for rear-seat passengers. A soundbar spanning the width of the dash sits directly below the windshield, and at the rear of the vehicle Volvo has added a handy guide with key interior dimensions—perfect for that visit to IKEA.

Volvo will also offer design themes for the EX30, which the automaker refers to as “rooms.” One room features a denim theme with recycled denim. Other sustainable materials include recycled plastic, flax-based fibers, and sustainably sourced wool.

Volvo hasn't skimped on safety in the EX30. High-strength steel is used to strengthen the safety cage, with particular attention placed on the roof and supporting pillars, Volvo said. The automaker's Safe Space Technology suite of electronic driver-assist features is also included and comes with features like automatic emergency braking. Automated parking (with the driver monitoring) is also included and is designed to handle parallel, perpendicular, and diagonal parking spots.