The 2024 Lexus GX debuted, the 2024 Jeep Wrangler received a price increase, and the 2025 Volvo EX30 previewed the automaker's future. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2024 Lexus GX debuted with a turbocharged-6, full-time four-wheel drive, upright design, and new Overtrail off-road trim. When it arrives in 2024 the GX will offer two or three rows of seating and eventually a hybrid powertrain.

The 2024 Chevrolet Camaro dropped the turbo-4 engine from the muscle car's lineup as it enters its final year of production. Chevrolet raised the price above $30,000 with base models set to cost $32,495 when orders begin on June 15.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler received a starting price of $33,690. When the refreshed icon arrives in dealers this summer the V-8-powered model will top $100,000 when optioned out, and the turbodiesel engine remains MIA while the availability of the 4xe plug-in hybrid expands.

Porsche unveiled the Mission X hypercar. Dubbed a design study concept, the electric hypercar is said to preview the 918 Spyder successor if the automaker puts it into production.

The 2025 Volvo EX30 takes the automaker into a new segment with an electric powertrain, 0-60 mph sprint of 3.4 seconds, and a base price of $36,145. When it arrives in 2024 it will have up to 275 miles of range.