Porsche has rolled out a concept for an electric hypercar, and has confirmed it is currently evaluating whether to put the vehicle into production. The car looks both modern and retro at the same time, and while it's unmistakably a Porsche, it also pushes the brand's design language in a new a direction.

Ford has revealed a Mustang race car developed along GT3 specifications and featuring a new 5.4-liter V-8. The car is aimed at customer teams and is already locked in for the respective GTD and GTE classes of the IMSA SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship.

Lexus has introduced a redesigned GX, and fans of the blocky current generation won't be disappointed by the new SUV. It sticks to a body-on-frame platform, will offer V-6 and hybrid powertrains, and seating for up to seven. There are also rumors that it may spawn a Toyota sibling in the U.S.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

