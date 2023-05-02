Toyota has been teasing details about its redesigned 2024 Tacoma over the past few weeks, and the latest tidbit to be revealed is confirmation of an available manual transmission. This will make the new Tacoma, just like the current one, unique in a segment dominated by automatic-only trucks.

Cadillac is working on its smallest electric vehicle yet. The newcomer will be a compact crossover with similar styling to the mid-size Lyriq, judging by the latest prototypes. A reveal is expected late this year or early next.

Lordstown Motors has issued a bankruptcy warning. The struggling EV startup said it will have to cease operations or seek bankruptcy protection if an investment deal made with Foxconn falls through.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Redesigned 2024 Toyota Tacoma will have manual transmission

2025 Cadillac electric compact crossover spy shots

Lordstown warns of bankruptcy if Foxconn pulls investment

Jeep Gladiator vs. Toyota Tacoma: Compare Trucks

Alpine A110 with nearly 500 hp to tackle Pikes Peak

Survey: Growing portion of US shoppers are rejecting EVs

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 spy shots and video

Chevy Trax vs. Trailblazer: Compare Compact Crossover SUVs

Porsche 963 trio set for Le Mans will feature wild liveries

2023 Honda Accord Hybrid achieves Top Safety Pick+ distinction