Toyota has been teasing details about its redesigned 2024 Tacoma over the past few weeks, and the latest tidbit to be revealed is confirmation of an available manual transmission. This will make the new Tacoma, just like the current one, unique in a segment dominated by automatic-only trucks.
Cadillac is working on its smallest electric vehicle yet. The newcomer will be a compact crossover with similar styling to the mid-size Lyriq, judging by the latest prototypes. A reveal is expected late this year or early next.
Lordstown Motors has issued a bankruptcy warning. The struggling EV startup said it will have to cease operations or seek bankruptcy protection if an investment deal made with Foxconn falls through.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Redesigned 2024 Toyota Tacoma will have manual transmission
2025 Cadillac electric compact crossover spy shots
Lordstown warns of bankruptcy if Foxconn pulls investment
Jeep Gladiator vs. Toyota Tacoma: Compare Trucks
Alpine A110 with nearly 500 hp to tackle Pikes Peak
Survey: Growing portion of US shoppers are rejecting EVs
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 spy shots and video
Chevy Trax vs. Trailblazer: Compare Compact Crossover SUVs
Porsche 963 trio set for Le Mans will feature wild liveries
2023 Honda Accord Hybrid achieves Top Safety Pick+ distinction