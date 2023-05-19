Toyota unveiled the 2024 Tacoma, the 2025 Volvo EX30 broke cover, and we drove the 2023 Toyota Sequoia. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma teaser campaign ended with a reveal of the mid-size truck. With a dizzying array of configurations, the new Tacoma aims to be the truck for everyone. A new Trailhunter model joins the lineup outfitted for overloading, and the PreRunner returns.

A modern AC Cobra debuted with a 650-hp V-8. The Cobra features an iconic retro shape, but it's a fully modern roadster with a new chassis, a carbon-fiber body, automatic climate control, and a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

We caught the 2025 Volvo EX30 testing on public roads. The small electric crossover SUV features headlight and taillight designs similar to those of the larger EX90. Despite the heavy camouflage, it's easy to see the EX30 has the wheels pushed to the corners to get the longest wheelbase out of a small footprint. The EX30's debut is set for June 7.

We had our first stint behind the wheel of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class and found it nails the luxury side of the equation while leaving sportiness and efficiency to future GLC variants.

Our editorial team drove the 2023 Toyota Sequoia and walked away underwhelmed. From poor packaging for third-row occupants and cargo, to middling fuel economy, to bad ride quality, to cheap materials, the new Sequoia starts from behind the competition.