The redesigned 2024 Toyota Tacoma has finally made its debut, and it features multiple variants including a new Trailhunter model. It also continues to offer a manual transmission, making it unique in a segment dominated by automatic-only trucks. Sales start later this year.

Also due in showrooms later this year is the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. The full-size electric truck's EPA-rated range estimate has been published, and it's the highest in the segment. Making this possible is a 200-kwh battery, which is also the biggest in the segment.

Hyundai and Giorgetto Giugiaro have teamed up again to recreate the Hyundai Pony Coupe Concept just in time for the 50th anniversary of the car's debut at the 1974 Turin auto show. Giugiaro, who today runs his own design studio, GFG Style, may also design more Hyundais in the near future.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Toyota Tacoma aims for everyone, Trailhunter joins lineup

2024 Chevy Silverado EV gets 450-mile EPA range estimate

Hyundai, Giorgetto Giugiaro recreate 1974 Pony Coupe Concept

Nissan Rogue vs Toyota RAV4: Compare Crossover SUVs

US-spec 2024 VW ID.Buzz debuts June 2 with standard third row

Robotic EV charger will get a test at Texas airport

Watch how the Lamborghini Revuelto is made

Review: 2023 Lincoln Aviator

Mazda patents hybrid powertrain with rotary, 3 electric motors

Honda plans fuel-cell semi, ponders hydrogen for small mobility