AC Cars, the British company that built the Ace sports car used by Carroll Shelby in the 1960s to create the original Shelby Cobra, this week launched a modern sports car. It's called the Cobra GT Roadster, and it not only looks like the original Cobra, it's also powered by a Ford V-8.

2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter

The redesigned 2024 Toyota Tacoma was also launched this week. The new mid-size truck features multiple variants, just like its predecessor. It also continues to offer a manual transmission, making it unique in a segment dominated by automatic-only trucks.

2024 Nissan GT-R Nismo

Nissan this week revealed pricing for its updated 2024 GT-R. Pricing is up across the range, with the Nismo model now costing as much as some Italian exotics.

2025 Volvo EX30 spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

One of the future vehicles we spied testing this week was a Volvo electric crossover that will be smaller than the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge compact duo. The newcomer will be called an EX30, and it's confirmed by the automaker for sale in the U.S.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Also out testing this week was the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. It's set for a reveal in July and is rumored to be coming with 576 hp, just like the related Kia EV6 GT.

Teaser for next-generation Aston Martin DB grand tourer

Aston Martin provided an early look at its new grand tourer that will replace the DB11 later this year. The new car, which is rumored to be called a DB12, will be an update of the DB11 rather than a true redesign, and teaser photos point to changes inside and out.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Work Truck

And finally, Chevrolet revealed that its 2024 Silverado EV has been rated at up to 450 miles of range by the EPA. That's the highest range in the full-size electric truck segment, and one of the highest of any EV on the market.