Lotus took the covers off its Emeya overnight. The electric sedan has been revealed with up to 905 hp, making it a potential rival to cars like the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S Plaid. It enters production next year and is a likely bet for the U.S. market.

The 250 GTO may be considered the Holy Grail of Ferraris, but the 330 LM is a race car of the same vintage and rarer still. Ferrari built just four of them, including two that match the design of the 250 GTO, and now one of the cars is coming up for auction. Its estimate is $60 million.

Mercedes-Benz AMG Formula 1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell recently sampled the One hypercar and provided a few thoughts on the driving experience. They both came away impressed with the power but it was something else that impressed Hamilton in particular the most.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Lotus Emeya electric super sedan revealed with up to 905 hp

1962 Ferrari 330 LM heads to auction with $60M estimate

F1's Hamilton and Russell describe driving the AMG One

Review: 2024 Chevrolet Blazer

2024 Volkswagen ID.3 GTX electric hot hatch spotted

Toyota reveals hydrogen-electric pickup truck

2024 VW ID.4 offers up to 330 hp thanks to new motor

Review: 2024 Kia Soul

Tim Allen's 1986 Ford RS200 visits Jay Leno's Garage

Ford adds Apple Maps EV routing to F-150 Lightning