Porsche is just days out from revealing its updated 2024 Cayenne. The updates are extensive and affect the stying, cabin tech, chassis, and powertrains. They should keep the current generation fresh until an electric successor arrives around 2026.

Lincoln is also about to unveil a redesigned Nautilus. The compact crossover will be one of the last new Lincolns launched with an internal-combustion engine, and this time around there isn't expected to be a Ford Edge counterpart.

Vigilante 4x4 is a company that turns out Jeep restomods. It specializes in Jeep models sold between 1964 and 1991, often referred to as Full-Size Jeeps, and it can deliver outputs ranging as high as 1,000 hp.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Porsche Cayenne teased ahead of 2023 Shanghai auto show

2024 Lincoln Nautilus teased ahead of April 17 debut

Vigilante 4x4's Jeep Gladiator restomod offers up to 1,000 hp

Ford Expedition vs. Chevy Suburban: Compare SUVs

Buick Electra E5 gains Avenir grade as sales start in China

Zeekr X tackles Model Y with sub-$30,000 price, tech twists

VW reveals more powerful electric motor for MEB platform

Review: 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

2024 Porsche Macan EV spy shots and video

Ram CEO: Global reach of brand may allow smaller electric pickup