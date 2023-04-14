Toyota teased the 2024 Tacoma again, the BMW XM model lineup expanded, and the 2024 Porsche Macan EV underwent track testing. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma will become the first Trailhunter model in the automaker's expanding off-road lineup. Teaser images of the 2024 Tacoma Trailhunter released this week revealed an ARB rear bumper, recovery hooks, and badge. It's unclear if the ARB bits will be standard or optional.

Acura announced the 2024 Integra Type S will go on sale in June. With the Civic Type R's powertrain cranked to 320 hp and more grown-up bodywork due to no rear wing, the Integra Type S might appeal to those who want a Civic Type R but don't want to be seen in a Civic Type R.

The BMW XM Label Red debuted as the most powerful production M car in history. The plug-in hybrid will sport lots of red accents and 738 hp when it arrives in dealers later this year.

Chevrolet expanded its ZR2 off-road lineup with the reveal of the 2024 Silverado HD ZR2. The heavy-duty off-road pickup will be available in regular and ARB-modified Bison forms. A lift kit, 35-inch Mud Terrain tires, a rear locker, and an available Duramax diesel engine should allow this massive pickup to haul and crawl through messy terrain.

The 2024 Porsche Macan EV continued undergoing track testing in prototype form. The prototype wore camouflage to hide its rear window lines, lacked production-intent wheels, and featured an active rear spoiler. Expect sales to begin in early 2024.