Mini provided a first look at its redesigned hatch this week, which is expected on sale next year as the 2025 Cooper. The fourth generation of the modern Mini will be offered in gas and electric guises, with the latter to be built in China.

2024 BMW XM Label Red

BMW's XM spawned a more powerful range-topper dubbed the Label Red. It's due for the 2024 model year and is coming with 738 hp on tap, making it the most powerful BMW road car to date.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2

Chevrolet unveiled a ZR2 version of its Silverado 2500HD. It's Chevy's third truck to receive the ZR2 off-road treatment, after the Colorado and Silverado 1500, and it's offered with the choice of a gas or diesel V-8.

1966 Jeep Gladiator restomod by Vigilante 4x4

Vigilante 4x4 is a Texas company that turns out Jeep restomods, like this 1966 Gladiator. It specializes in Jeep models sold between 1964 and 1991, often referred to as Full-Size Jeeps, and it can deliver rugged off-roaders with outputs ranging as high as 1,000 hp.

Ford Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800

Ford revealed a Mustang-based electric drag racer powered by four motors, all of them driving the rear wheels. The car generates four-figure horsepower, and Ford plans to use it to beat its own quarter-mile record for a full-bodied electric vehicle.

Yangwang U9

China's BYD unveiled in-house developed suspension technology that can allow a vehicle to drive with a missing or damaged wheel, or even make it jump—with all four wheels—into the air. The company also released videos of its Yangwang U9 electric hypercar completing both stunts.

2025 Lotus Envya (Type 133) spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Lotus was spotted testing its upcoming electric sedan, a model rumored to be called an Envya. Yes, Lotus is expanding beyond its traditional sports car domain with new models aimed at mainstream buyers, all of them powered by batteries.

2024 Audi Q8 facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Audi is working on an update for its Q8 and a prototype was also spotted this week. The updated SUV is expected to join the recently revealed Q8 E-Tron in showrooms later this year, though potentially with a new name.