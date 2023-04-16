If you’re a gamer and/or a fan of retro, you may appreciate Atari’s collaboration with Porsche Cars Australia. Taycan Arcade is an interactive, web-based game inspired by everyone’s favorite original video game: Pong!

The backstory: The year is 2023, and after 50 years of Pong, Porsche unleashes an all-new electric machine with an electrified soul. It combines dynamic performance engineering with the heart of a Porsche.

Whether you prefer keyboard or mobile device (read: cell phone), the strategy is to move your Taycan up and down to deflect the ball (really, a “high-tech drone”) from crossing your threshold while trying to get it to cross your opponent’s.

Of course, the Porsche Taycan “combines electric performance, with the soul of a Porsche – completely redefining the electric sports car segment.

This article, written by Diego Rosenberg, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.