Lotus has been spotted with a prototype for its upcoming electric sedan, a model which may go by the name Envya based on recent trademark activity by the automaker.

The sedan is code-named the Type 133, and was confirmed in 2021 alongside three other EVs. They include the Eletre mid-size SUV that debuted last year, a compact crossover (code-named Type 134), and a sports car (code-named Type 135).

The sedan is due for a reveal later this year. The compact crossover is due in 2025 and the sports car in 2026. The sports car is expected to be a spiritual successor to the Elise, and its underpinnings will be used for a future sports car from France's Alpine.

While Lotus has confirmed the Eletre for sale in the U.S. in 2024, the automaker hasn't mentioned the availability of any of the other models in this market. If given the green light for a U.S. launch, the sedan will likely also arrive in 2024, as a 2025 model.

2025 Lotus Envya (Type 133) spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

The sedan features a familiar coupe-like shape coupled with design elements borrowed from the Eletre, right down to the SUV's triangular active shutters located in the front fascia's central intake. Like the Eletre, the sedan also sports cameras instead of traditional side mirrors, though this option may not feature on vehicles sold in the U.S.

Underpinning the sedan is likely the same Electric Premium Architecture dedicated EV platform that underpins the Eletre. In the SUV, the platform offers up to 905 hp and 112 kwh of battery capacity, and supports dual-motor all-wheel drive, air suspension, and charging at 350 kw. Expect similar attributes in the sedan.

The development of the sedan, along with the Eletre and upcoming compact crossover, is being handled by Lotus Technology, the division responsible for non-sports car models at Lotus. Lotus Technology will also handle production of the vehicles at a plant in Wuhan, China. The division earlier in February said it plans to go public via a SPAC deal with Nasdaq-listed L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp.