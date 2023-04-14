A redesigned Lincoln Nautilus is coming for 2024, and Lincoln on Friday provided a glimpse of the new compact crossover's interior via a teaser video.

The video doesn't reveal much apart from the dashboard's center stack featuring an infotainment screen with a landscape orientation at the top, similar to the current model.

The video also confirms the reveal of the 2024 Nautilus will take place in New York City on April 17.

Photos of a redesigned Nautilus for the Chinese market surfaced on the website of China's Ministry of Industry and Information last fall. The version bound for the U.S. will likely feature a similar design.

That design was first previewed on the Lincoln Zephyr Reflection concept rolled out in 2021, which spawned a production Zephyr sedan for the Chinese market that same year.

2024 Lincoln Nautilus (China spec)

Powertrain options in the 2024 Nautilus are expected to include a 2.0-liter turbo-4 and a hybrid setup. An electric Nautilus is also expected, though not until the middle of the decade.

The Chinese-market Nautilus also has a Ford Edge twin, though a version of the Edge for the U.S. isn't planned. Both crossovers are expected to debut on April 18 at the 2023 Shanghai auto show.