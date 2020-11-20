The Lincoln Nautilus is a looker, but its drab interior traces its roots all the way back to the 2016 MKX. It's definitely outdated, especially next to Lincoln's top-notch interiors in the Aviator and Navigator.

The 2021 Lincoln Nautilus changes all that. The crossover SUV's new interior features an elegant design with premium materials similar to what you find in Lincoln's bigger SUVs.

The star of the show is a big 13.2-inch screen that serves as the main hub for the infotainment system, in this case Ford's Sync 4. The latest system features more connectivity options and makes use of the screen's real estate by allowing multiple apps to be displayed.

The dash has a horizontal layout, with many of the surfaces lined in stitched leather. You'll also notice the transmission is operated via individual buttons on the center stack. Lincoln calls the design a “piano key” shifter.

2021 Lincoln Nautilus 2021 Lincoln Nautilus 2021 Lincoln Nautilus

Powertrains for 2021 include a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 as standard and a 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 available for those who need the extra grunt. The inline-4 is good for 250 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, and the V-6 brings 335 hp and 380 lb-ft. An 8-speed automatic is standard and buyers can choose between front- and all-wheel drive.

A number of electronic driver-assist features are included as standard but popular items like a surround-view camera and adaptive cruise control are featured in an available Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus package.

The updated Nautilus reaches dealerships early next year. Pricing will be announced closer to the market launch but for reference, the 2020 model starts at just over $42,000.

For more on the Lincoln Nautilus, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.