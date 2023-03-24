A teaser campaign for the 2024 Toyota Tacoma kicked off via an Instagram post with a shadowy photo. The truck's outline matches that of leaked patent drawings indicating a design revolution isn't in the cards.

We drove the 2023 Land Rover Defender 130 in the dunes outside Dubai. Piloting the long-wheelbase three-row Defender through the sand was all about commitment, momentum, and throttle inputs. It worked out great. The third row isn't too shabby, either. Only the Jeep Wagoneer and other Land Rovers can come close to matching the Defender 130's off-road prowess.

The facelifted 2024 Porsche 911 GT3 continued cold-weather testing on public roads. The refreshed sports car will receive the mildest of tweaks, including a redesigned rear diffuser, updated bumpers, and a revised dashboard.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

