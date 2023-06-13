Pickup trucks have been growing in size with each generation, but an electric vehicle startup called Telo wants to reverse that trend. It has revealed an electric truck that has a similar footprint to a Mini Cooper but enough space for five adults and a bed as big as the one on the Toyota Tacoma.

Toyota has all but confirmed the Land Cruiser's return to the U.S. However, the version bound for these shores isn't likely to be the new 300-series Land Cruiser that's been on sale elsewhere since 2022. Instead, the U.S. is more likely to receive Toyota's version of the redesigned 2024 Lexus GX, which in other markets will use the Land Cruiser Prado name.

Fiat's sole EV at present is the 500e minicar, but the automaker is introducing two more to its global lineup this year. One is the recently revealed Topolino quadricycle. The other is a 600e subcompact crossover that will likely end up replacing the aging 500X.

