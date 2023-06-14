Steeda and McQueen Racing have teamed up to offer a full lineup of performance vehicles to be marketed under the McQueen Racing brand. The first will be based on the redesigned 2024 Ford Mustang and is due out later this summer.

Lotus has built an extreme, one-off example of its Evija electric hypercar. The car was spotted testing at the Nürburgring in what was likely an attempt at the EV lap record, but it suffered a breakdown and needed to be lifted out on the back of a flatbed truck.

Mercedes-Benz has teased a modern take on its C111 series of experimental supercars rolled out during the 1970s. While the originals featured rotary, gas V-8, and diesel engines, the modern C111 is likely to go down the electric route.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Steeda and McQueen Racing to offer limited-edition vehicles

One-off Lotus Evija X breaks down during EV 'Ring record attempt

Mercedes-Benz teases a modern C111

Review: 2023 Porsche 911

2025 Audi RS 6 Avant GT spy shots

Cost misconceptions may be behind waning EV interest

Ford to enter 2024 Dakar Rally with wild Ranger

Review: 2023 Subaru Legacy

Toyota touts 745-mile range, 10-minute charge for solid-state battery

These hybrids have AWD, top 40 mpg, cost less than $30,000