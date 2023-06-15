Audi has been spotted with a prototype for its next S5 Sportback. The test vehicle is heavily camouflaged but the general shape of the new S5 Sportback and some finer details like the internals of the headlights and the design of the grille can clearly be seen.

Mercedes-Benz has revealed an electric supercar concept inspired by its series of C111 concepts of the 1970s. Like those earlier cars, the new concept isn't intended for production but is likely a preview of some of the design and technology pegged for future showroom models from the automaker.

Toyota is working on an electric sports car, and its chairman, Akio Toyoda, has revealed the first details. Key among them is a planned manual transmission complete with a clutch pedal. The system, which will also feature in a Lexus model, will only simulate the sensation of shifting gears, via generated engine sounds and torque adjustments for the electric powertrain.

