The 2024 Kia EV9 debuted with a blocky design, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQG underwent cold-weather testing, and the GMA T.50 supercar entered production. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Kia pulled the covers off the 2024 EV9 during an online debut. Slim on details and long on photos, the EV9's design stays true to the concept with an upright blocky shape and punched-out metal. Inside, the EV9 can seat for six or seven passengers, and the available second-row captain's chairs can swivel up to 180 degrees.

Lamborghini showed off and detailed the Aventador successor's carbon-fiber chassis. The V-12 plug-in hybrid supercar code-named LB744 will feature a carbon-fiber monocoque structure, a carbon-fiber front frame, and Formula 1-style carbon-fiber front crash cones to boost torsional stiffness and save weight.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQG underwent cold-weather testing on public roads in Europe. The electric flagship SUV takes after its internal-combustion-powered brother, which is to say it looks like a rolling box on wheels with a slab-sided design and circular headlights.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe debuted online as well just before the redesigned 2023 GLC-Class arrives this spring. The Coupe variant sports a faster roofline for a sleeker look. It'll follow the more upright model when it arrives later this year.

The V-12-powered GMA T.50 supercar entered production. Roughly two and a half years after being shown for the first time, production is underway at GMA's facility in Dunsfold, U.K. Only 100 examples of the T.50 will be built together with 25 examples of the track-focused T.50s Niki Lauda.