Acura revived the Integra nameplate for 2023, creating what's essentially a plusher version of the Honda Civic Hatchback.

That corporate connection is a good thing as just like the Civic Hatchback with its wild Type R variant, the Integra will have its own performance option in the form of the Type S.

The Integra Type S is coming this summer as a 2024 model, and Acura on Monday confirmed it will arrive with 320 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. That's from a 2.0-liter turbo-4, the same engine configuration that powers the Civic Type R, though the Civic has a 315-hp rating.

Additional common traits between the two cars is a 6-speed manual transmission, front-wheel drive with a limited-slip differential, and a trio of exhaust tips.

There will likely be differences between the two. In addition to its slightly higher power rating, the Integra Type S will likely also benefit from some chassis upgrades aimed at maintaining a high level of comfort while still delivering confidence in the corners. A short test drive in a prototype last year also signaled good stability at triple-digit speeds.

The Integra Type S is scheduled for its world debut ahead of IndyCar's Grand Prix of Long Beach running April 14-16.