Porsche has a new 911 GT3 RS on its hands for 2023, and we just tested it. The car may not offer the same sense of brutal acceleration as many modern supercars, but where it really shines is in its cornering and stopping ability.

Audi is working on a major update for its Q7, and a prototype has been spotted. The updated Q7 should be coming for 2024 with new exterior styling, a revamped interior, and possibly more power under the hood. The related Porsche Cayenne is also due to be updated for 2024.

The DeLorean Alpha5 shown last year will be a lot more exclusive than previously thought. The company has announced it is cutting production to just 4,000 cars, which is less than half what it originally planned. For buyers who miss out, the modern DeLorean is already planning additional models.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review: 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS seeks the perfect lap

2024 Audi Q7 spy shots

DeLorean cuts Alpha5 electric car's production by more than half

2023 Hyundai Tucson review

2026 Polestar 5 spy shots

Rivian confirms 390-mile R1S Max Pack for fall deliveries

Updated Volkswagen ID.3 boasts new styling, tech

Tiguan vs RAV4: Crossover SUV Comparison

Honda shoved an IndyCar powertrain into a CR-V Hybrid

Rivian R1T, Mini Cooper SE, Kia EV6 top EV ownership study