It's official. Ford is returning to the Formula 1 arena in 2026, though not as a constructor but as a technical partner of leading team Red Bull Racing. Ford will help Red Bull develop a power unit in time for the 2026 season, when new, more sustainable power unit design rules are set to be introduced.

Chevrolet Silverado (and GMC Sierra) owners can turn their light-duty trucks into genuine F-150 Raptor rivals with help from PaxPower. The Houston, Texas-based company has an upgrade package called the Jackal, and it adds body and suspension upgrades, and if the customer desires, power upgrades on top.

Ferrari managed to deliver over 13,000 cars in 2022, which is a new record for the Prancing Horse. What makes the figure more impressive is that it doesn't include deliveries of the Purosangue SUV, which could potentially become the brand's most popular model due to its wider target audience.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

