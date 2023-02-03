Ford announced it's returning to F1, we drove the 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar, and the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 received EPA range ratings. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Ford announced it's returning to F1 racing in 2026. A new partnership with Red Bull Racing will see Ford work closely with the team's power unit division, and mark the Blue Oval's first participation in F1 in over 20 years.

The 2024 Audi Q8 underwent testing on public roads in Europe. Spotted in prototype form with minimal camouflage, the updated flagship crossover SUV will sport revised fascias. However, it's unclear if any meaningful updates will take place inside or under the hood.

We slid behind the wheel of the 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar and pushed the lifted sports car to its limits in the sand plumes in the Moroccan desert. The bottom line: if you have the means, this is a super desirable package that's almost unlike anything else on sale today. It's a wild and rowdy thing that deserves all the attention.

The 2024 Mazda CX-90 made its debut with three rows of seating, a new rear-wheel-drive-based platform, and the choice of turbo-6 or plug-in hybrid powertrains. It's a pretty crossover SUV that seems to punch above its direct rivals in terms of refinement and efficiency, at least on paper.

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 received EPA range ratings of up to 361 miles per charge. Besting the longest-range Tesla Model 3, the Ioniq 6 leans on its sleek shape and numerous aero design tweaks to eke out every mile.